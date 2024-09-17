Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SRE opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.