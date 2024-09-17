Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.67. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

