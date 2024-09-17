Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 85,046 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,044,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,044,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,675 shares of company stock worth $25,410,923. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

