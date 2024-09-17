Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 4,366 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 250.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $443.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.