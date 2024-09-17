Citigroup Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

