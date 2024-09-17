Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Downgraded by Leede Financial to “Hold”

Leede Financial lowered shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPH. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.460537 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
