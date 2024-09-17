Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $225.00 at Truist Financial

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $212.50 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 price target (up previously from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $209.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after buying an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cintas by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,646,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

