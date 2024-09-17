ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,900 shares of company stock worth $154,085. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COFS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.19. 48,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

