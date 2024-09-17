China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 11,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

