China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
Shares of CIADY stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 11,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
