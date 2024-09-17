China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,031,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,683,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

CCVTF stock remained flat at 0.78 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.77. China Conch Venture has a 1-year low of 0.78 and a 1-year high of 0.78.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

