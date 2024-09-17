Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.84 and last traded at $143.59. Approximately 1,625,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,734,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.09.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,158,000 after buying an additional 1,206,059 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

