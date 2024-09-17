Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

