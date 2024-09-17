Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 50,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.1% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

