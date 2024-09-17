Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $102,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,956,000 after buying an additional 273,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,268,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.25.

LNG opened at $182.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $187.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

