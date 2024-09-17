Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $231.00 Average PT from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

