CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 128,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

