Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

