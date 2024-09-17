Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.52. 1,002,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,852. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.