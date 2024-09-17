Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.54 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $83.54 million and $1.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

