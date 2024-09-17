Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 32.5% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,698,000 after buying an additional 87,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.