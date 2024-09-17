Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.40. 1,151,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,684,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -0.63.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

