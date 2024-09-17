Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carrefour Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

