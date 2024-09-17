Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Carrefour Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
About Carrefour
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.