CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.34. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 82.03% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. On average, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareCloud stock. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in CareCloud, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCLD Free Report ) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.21% of CareCloud worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

