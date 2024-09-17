Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $12.06 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.06 billion and approximately $206.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.42 or 0.03892549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00039673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

