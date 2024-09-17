Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Caravelle International Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of CACO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,825. Caravelle International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.