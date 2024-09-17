Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Caravelle International Group Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of CACO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,825. Caravelle International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.
About Caravelle International Group
