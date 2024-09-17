Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

