Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

