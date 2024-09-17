Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858,859 shares of company stock valued at $73,525,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.