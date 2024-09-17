Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.89

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 126249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.