Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,654,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 723,639 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.31.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,676,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after buying an additional 351,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,009,000 after buying an additional 733,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after acquiring an additional 590,788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 981,628 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

