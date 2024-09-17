Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,654,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 723,639 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.31.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
