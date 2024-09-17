CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 79,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,481. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CanAlaska Uranium
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.