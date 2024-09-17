Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Bought by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4,419.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned approximately 0.25% of Campbell Soup worth $33,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

