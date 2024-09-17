California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. California Resources has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

