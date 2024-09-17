Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
