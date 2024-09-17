Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

