Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 529,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 484,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,440. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.