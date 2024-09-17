BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $56,598,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BWLP stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 152,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $876.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

