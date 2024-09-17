Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 792,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.27. 426,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,581. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average is $228.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

