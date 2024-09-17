BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered BRP from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Stock Down 3.4 %

BRP Announces Dividend

DOOO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,666,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

