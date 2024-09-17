Brokerages Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

RZLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rezolute

Rezolute Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Shares of RZLT opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $206.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Rezolute by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rezolute by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.