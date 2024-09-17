Brokerages Set Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target at $25.20

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.