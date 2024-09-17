Brokerages Set Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target at $25.20

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATXS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 3,310.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.