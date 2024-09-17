Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The firm has a market cap of $763.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.