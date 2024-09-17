Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 228,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,362,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,062 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 19,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.