Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,345.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.