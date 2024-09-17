Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,345.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39.
Brenntag Company Profile
