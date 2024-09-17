Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bravo Mining Price Performance

Shares of Bravo Mining stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

