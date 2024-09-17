Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,403,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 1,532,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.2 days.

Brambles Price Performance

BMBLF stock remained flat at $11.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Brambles has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

