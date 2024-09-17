Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,283 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.