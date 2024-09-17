Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
BORUF stock remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
