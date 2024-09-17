Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

BORUF stock remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.