Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Update

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Borealis Foods Stock Down 8.4 %

BRLSW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Borealis Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.