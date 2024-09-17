Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 136.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,929,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.72. Equities research analysts predict that Bone Biologics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.