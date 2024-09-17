Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BDNNY opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

